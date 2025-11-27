Christians are not like Muslims, or Jews for that matter. They don’t go out of their way to help believers in trouble. When a community is persecuted or worse, they’ll pray for them, perhaps. But picket embassies, occupy piazzas, marshal the media into battle, take the UN by storm, airlift the community to a welcoming haven? Never.

The stock Christian remedy is altogether different. It turns the identity of persecutors into a guessing game. Timidity is the byword. Declining Christian populations are blamed on ‘extremist’ groups, internal rivalry or cruel hardships - anything to avoid naming Islam or Jihad on non-Muslims as the villain of the peace.

The following AI overview illustrates the linguistic trickery practised by Christian influencers running scared of naming the war mongers. I underscore the guilty words.

“Iraqi Christians have faced a severe decline in their population due to persecution, particularly from extremist groups like ISIS, as well as increased sectarian violence, displacement, and economic hardship since the 2003 invasion. The Christian community has been reduced from over 1.4 million in 2003 to an estimated 150,000-250,000 today. After the 2003 U.S.-led invasion , violence including bombings, abductions, and killings surged.”

Note how Islamists commanded to slaughter infidels are “extremist groups”. The stock term ‘Persecution’ covers barbarities that include lopping heads off. The sickest cover of all has to be the linguistic abuse of the passive case: the Christian population was (euphemistically) “reduced” by some inanimate evil.

The latter technique made the most spectacular debut not to cover for Islamic terror on Christians, but for a Palestinian Arab atrocity on a Jewish family. Time magazine’s Karl Vick devised it to veil the origin of a particularly heinous deed - in a Jewish settlement three little ones asleep in bed had their throats slit. Vick blamed a knife. “The murder by knife of three children,” he wrote. To record that a Palestinian Muslim could do such a thing was out of the question. Hence the evil knife. As for the parents murdered along with the children, they were not Jews in human form, they were ‘Settler’ Jews.

In common with Reuters or AP or the BBC or Guardian, the agenda of Time remains: keep the tidy narrative intact. Oppressed Palestinian Arabs must no way double as crazed, barbaric killers of Jews.

Forbidding the M-word in reporting Muslim on Christian violence serves more than a narrative. It is half self-protection and half business. Imagine Tucker Carlson’s interviews allowing testimonies of the following sort.

“When Christians take the risk of reaching out to local authorities, police sometimes rebuke them, 'you should not be in Iraq because it is Muslim territory.'"

Or, “The government passed a law forcing Christian and all other non-Muslim children to become Muslim.” Or, “Government school curricula present indigenous Christians as unwanted 'foreigners,' although Iraq was Christian land centuries before Muslims conquered it in the seventh century.” Or, “There's almost nothing about Christians in our history books.” Or, "If Christian pupils say they believe in Jesus, they face beatings and scorn from teachers."

It’s beyond probability that Carlson would quote a government official saying, “If Christian, he has three choices: either convert to Islam or, if he refuses and wishes to remain Christian, then he pays the jizya. But if they still refuse, then we fight, and we abduct the women, and destroy churches. This is Islam! This is the word of Allah!"

Whatever the truth - Tucker Carlson either a coward or on the Qatari payroll or both - he’ll never cast reputational harm to the wind. Hedging his risks, the outwardly proud and aggressive Christian pulled a sour face at the President’s impulsive demand:

“Trump threatens to go into Nigeria ‘guns-a-blazing’ if slaughter of Christians doesn’t stop.”

Probably what got Carlson’s goat was Trump calling a spade a spade. ‘Slaughter’ is the correct word. ‘Persecution’ is diplomatic speak.

After Christianity in the Middle East was dealt a death blow, Africa became the crucible for endurance. Open Doors USA lists countries that are bad news for Christians. Nigeria, home to some 110 million, is the 7th worst country on earth from which to pray for salvation from “high to severe levels of persecution.”

Damn reporting stylistics: ‘persecution’ frequently ends in maiming or murder. And Muslims always do the maiming and murder while mostly Christians succumb.

From 2009 onwards Nigeria’s Boko Haram group has murdered 125,000 Christians and destroyed 19,000 churches, these tallies rising by the day. Last week more than 300 students were kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger Province. It surpasses the 276 abducted during the infamous Chibok mass abduction of 2014 .The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) reports that the spate of school attacks has forced the government to shut 47 colleges.

No sweat - the government head-quarters and gives safe haven to no fewer than 22 Islamic terrorist groups seeking to obliterate Christianity and indigenous ethnic minorities which include the Igbo, whose record dates back to 1450BC.

Nigeria is but a microcosm of a global jihad on Christianity. Historian Tom Holland predicted the extinction in the Middle East. He might equally have warned about the Indian sub-continent after Easter celebrants in a Lahore park were blasted to kingdom come.

“Everyone is ignoring the growing danger to Christians in Muslim countries,” bewailed Bishop Mano Rumalshah of Peshawar. “European countries don’t give a damn about us.”

Not quite. The disgraced head of the Anglican Church gave a damn. Archbishop Justin Welby brought cold comfort to the bereaved and afflicted by wanting them to turn the other cheek. Here’s what the cowardly cleric had to say upon paying his respects to the Iraqi graves of latter day martyrs.

“I have no illusions about this. But historically the right response of Christians to persecution and attack is - it’s the hardest thing we can ever say to people, but Jesus tells us to love our enemies. It’s the hardest thing when you’re violently attacked. It’s an indescribable challenge. But God gives grace so often for that - to love our enemies.”

And Pope Leo, what’s been his modus operandi? The new Pontiff uttered hardly a peep. But he prayed, how very hard he prays, and implores Catholics the world over to do the same.

Pope Francis had been more activist - pro-Hamas activist - than prayer artist.

“I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty. I think of the children being machine-gunned, of the bombings of schools and hospitals. What cruelty !"

He coaxed a kangaroo court to waste no time judging Israel and passing a guilty verdict. The Jews, a mere two generations after the Holocaust had committed their own genocide . The first Woke Pontiff in 2,000 years might have settled the case himself by gathering ‘discovery’ papers, in lawyers’ lingo. He simply had to Google, ‘Plight of Christianity’, zoom onto the Middle East and click on the book, The Last Supper: The Plight of Christians in Arab Lands.

"It's tough to tell Nigerian Christians this isn't a religious conflict since what they see are Fulani fighters clad entirely in black chanting 'Allahu Akbar!' and screaming 'Death to Christians”, said Sister Monica Chikwe, who could have been thinking of popes or Tucker Carlson or Reuters for that matter.

What dives Carlson’s shyness about Muslims, or that of Catholic and Protestant leaders? Is it cowardly self-preservation, money or ugly antisemitism?

For sure, to avoid accusing Muslims of waging war on infidels, one can’t avoid hanging Christian communities out to dry. That would do no good for the stature of popes and bishops and priests and the avowedly Christian fundamentalist Tucker Carlson.

For now put aside popes and such like consoling their flocks with prayer, and ask:

When did a Jew last kill a Christian for being one?

Has a single Christian been converted to Judaism under pain of death?

Yet churchmen aim their missiles where?

The Rev David Kim, head of the World Evangelical Alliance took aim at the ‘impossible people’. “How to Deal with the Impossible People - A Biblical Perspective,” was the title of Kim’s paper at a Bethlehem conference.

Ha - Muslims rooting up two thousand years of Christianity, you’d think. Think again. A banner in the hall explained the title. It displayed a church and a cross imposed on a menacing part of Israel’s ‘wall’ against terror. Kim’s paper was about how to deal with Jews.

Now that is odd, because along a narrow belt of land in a vast Christian graveyard Christianity has prospered mightily. In 1949 Israel had 34,000 people of that faith. Today they number some 180,000. In this awkward Christian haven, freedom of religion is written into law. So is access to holy sites. And nothing draws tourists to Israel quite like Holy Land pilgrimages. Under the ‘impossible people’ Christianity is alive and well.

Men of the cloth, while you pray for your murderous enemy have you no love leftover for a friend? Only heed your imperilled flock, in ‘Palestine’ or Nigeria. Can they ‘square the circle’, attacking the Jews yet eschewing concrete steps to stop Muslims massacring Christian flocks?

Surely Tucker and co, hating their friend and loving their enemy, could do with a good night’s sleep.

Steve Apfel has authored several works on the phenomenon of Christian perversity. Among them he contributed to the booklet, “War by other means: Israel and its detractors” Steve’s chapter is titled, “A Bias thicker than faith: Christians who punt for their Persecutors.”(Israel Affairs. Vol. 18. Number 3. Routledge, July 2012)