Body-camera footage from Duvdevan soldiers was released this evening (Tuesday), documenting the moments of the assault and elimination of Sultan al-Ghani, who murdered Gideon Perry with a hammer and stole his firearm and vehicle on August 18th, 2024, at the Baron industrial area near Kdumim.

The footage shows the fighters firing toward the building in which the terrorist was hiding. Al-Ghani was the last fugitive terrorist in the Judea and Samaria arena who had not yet been arrested or eliminated.

Tonight, as part of a wide-scale operational activity, fighters from Duvdevan, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit, and Shin Bet forces arrested five accomplices of the terrorist. They then surrounded the building where al-Ghani had barricaded himself, and he was killed after an exchange of fire.

During searches conducted inside the structure, troops found a Carlo-type weapon, an M16 rifle, an explosive device, and magazines loaded with ammunition.

The IDF stated: “Since the attack in August 2023, an ongoing intelligence effort was conducted to locate him, which culminated tonight in closing the circle and eliminating him.”