When the name Peter Beinart appears in print, you know there’s trouble, and when it appears as an op-ed in The New York Times, you know it’s double trouble.

Ever since Abe Rosenthal left the building, the Times has been an embarrassment to journalism.

Rosenthal (1922-2006) was the last of the just over there, and back then, when we communicated, during the 1990s, even then he was concerned about his paper’s anti-Israel drift. He ran the paper…won a Pulitzer…and even he could not stop the leftist anti-Israel takeover of his beloved newspaper.

He was the boss. But he was outnumbered.

When I asked, “What can be done?” he wrote back, “That history [of Israel] is being so terribly distorted, compels people like us to speak out.”





For that, he became persona non grata in the Times’ newsroom. He quit, and switched to the New York Daily News.

He wrote columns for them, but it would never be the same. The Times had been his baby. The new crowd over there had diminished him. They had crushed him.

All because as a Jewish American he had spoken up for Israel.

For the Times, today, the ideal columnist is a Jewish American writer who enthusiastically does its dirty work of stigmatizing Jewish Americans who support Israel.

Beinart is perfect for the job.

Frankly, I can’t read him. We all know what he’s going to say. So why bother?

Except that the article has made the rounds, and to let it go without a word would be a sin.

We need to keep our enemies close, unfortunately, even when they are Jews. How they get that way, I don’t know.

These are not plain ordinary leftists. These are leftists with a particular grudge.

We’ve had them throughout our history, and though small in number, they continue to reproduce.

Beinart’s assertion is that American Jewish organizations who advocate for Israel are a threat to democracy by means of promoting “Jewish supremacy.”

There, I did the heavy lifting, by reading the article, and it still makes no sense. I don’t know what he’s talking about.

The piece is simply an all-purpose smear against Israel and American Jews, the mudslinging made passable, to the editors, by use of journalistic jargon.

Blame the Jews…and collect your check.

“Jewish supremacy” – is that supposed to be a new twist…a new catch phrase? A fancy re-tread of “white supremacy” to gain the admiration of fellow liberals?

Such blasphemy has been with us throughout the ages…from Pharaoh through the Third Reich, and even Hemingway picked it up in “The Sun Also Rises.”

In that novel, that made him famous, Hemingway has positive things to say about every character in the book…except Robert Cohn.

Cohn is constantly referred to as acting “superior” (when in fact he’s a tag-along trying, pathetically, to mix with the crowd. Always inferior).

Someone tell Mr. Beinart, and the Times, that there is stil nothing new under the sun.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

