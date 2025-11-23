Hamas’ military intelligence network, consisting of roughly 2,500 operatives, spent about five years systematically gathering information in preparation for the October 7 attack.

According to IDF assessments, Hamas began operating in this field as early as 2018, systematically tracking nearly 100,000 soldiers and officers on social media.

According to a report by military correspondent Doron Kadosh on Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio), Hamas did not rely solely on public accounts. It also created “avatar” accounts through sophisticated social engineering and used them to access private accounts and even closed WhatsApp groups - including groups of recruits joining combat units.

Hamas produced daily reports on IDF force deployments, Iron Dome battery locations, and troop movements between sectors. By cross-referencing information from thousands of posts, photos, and videos - from images taken at discharge ceremonies to TikTok clips filmed on bases - the terrorists managed to assemble a precise intelligence puzzle that included the physical layout of IDF posts, rear gate positions, security cameras, readiness rooms, and armories.

This information was then used to build accurate models of IDF posts around the Gaza perimeter, both through 3D simulations and physical replicas constructed in Gaza.

Hamas acquired advanced simulation software and built full-scale 1:1 simulators. Nukhba terrorists trained for base infiltration using virtual reality (VR) headsets, with every detail of IDF soldiers’ behavior serving as raw material for the models.

Israel was aware of some of these models. A senior officer said, “We never imagined how accurate they were,” and an Air Force officer testified: “Hamas knew the base better than I did - even though I served there for many years.”