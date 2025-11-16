The government will convene on Sunday to discuss establishing a committee to investigate the events of October 7, following a Supreme Court decision that mandates an update within 30 days.

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Justice ruled: “We have found no genuine dispute regarding the necessity of establishing a state commission of inquiry with broad investigative powers and the authority to determine findings and formulate recommendations concerning the events of October 7.”

Representatives of the Attorney General are expected to reiterate their view that a state commission of inquiry is the proper legal framework for a comprehensive examination of the events.

According to legal counsel, the decision to form such a commission is now urgent - more than two years after the outbreak of the war - because the passage of time undermines effective investigation and may impede the pursuit of truth.

During a hearing held two weeks ago on a petition demanding the establishment of the commission, Justice Yechiel Kasher observed: “The government has decided not to establish a state commission of inquiry while the war continues, but rather to advance a different type of investigative committee.”

Roughly six months ago - more than a year and a half after the massacre - the government reviewed the issue and concluded that, given the cabinet’s decision to expand military operations, “there is no place at this time to investigate the events of October 7.”

At the same time, it was decided to draft legislation for a “special inquiry committee,” which would not constitute a statutory state commission. According to that decision, “the inquiry committee will reflect diverse public viewpoints and enjoy the confidence of the majority of the public.”