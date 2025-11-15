A 29-year-old yeshiva student from Modi’in Illit passed away Saturday morning at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, after collapsing last week due to a severe brain hemorrhage.

Yosef Efraim Abramowitz was born to his parents, Rabbi Yehuda Abramowitz, a prominent kollel (married yeshiva) student in Modi’in Illit, and his mother Ilana.

He studied at the Diaspora Yeshiva on Mount Zion in Jerusalem’s Old City, where he excelled in his studies and was known as a talented Torah scholar.

Last week, he was found unconscious after collapsing outside the Galil Beit Midrash on Ezra Raphael Street in the Nachlaot neighborhood of Jerusalem, where he had arrived to attend a class.

He was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition, but on Saturday doctors were forced to declare his death.