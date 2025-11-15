Jewish New Yorkers are buying firearms and seeking training in anticipation of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani taking office, fearing a rise in antisemitic incidents and reduced police protection.

Michael Bergida, 30, recently opened Samson Armory, a gun shop in Marine Park, Brooklyn - the first new gun store in the borough in more than 50 years. The Orthodox Jewish owner said business has surged since Mamdani’s election victory, with everyone from elderly community members to Rabbis seeking firearms and training.

“We’re probably the only gun store to have a minyan,” Bergida told the New York Post, referring to the prayer quorum required in Judaism. He said many of his customers express anxiety over the incoming administration, predicting “chaos” and claiming the NYPD is understaffed. “People are freaking out over Mamdani - anyone who has Judeo-Christian values,” he said, adding that he primarily serves Jewish clients.

Bergida, an NRA-certified instructor, said he is working with synagogues on preparedness training, including active-shooter drills. “It’s like doomsday prepping - people are loading up ammo,” he said. “We’re here to stay. We’re not victims anymore.”

Other firearms instructors report similar spikes in interest. Lance Dashefsky, a longtime gun safety teacher, said requests for concealed-carry classes climbed sharply after Mamdani won the Democratic primary in June. NYPD data shows concealed-carry permit applications rose from 620 that month to 706 in August. In New York City, obtaining a license can take six months to a year and requires a state-mandated 18-hour training course.

“I always ask people why they want a gun,” Dashefsky said. “And now the answer is Mamdani.”

Brooklyn instructor Ross Den said Jews who were previously undecided about gun ownership are now pursuing permits. “There are plenty of Rabbis who carry - synagogues are where the greatest threat is,” he said. He noted that concealed-carry is legal in houses of worship if the individual is designated as a security volunteer.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and former state assemblymember, has previously supported the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement and has been sharply critical of Israeli government actions. Those positions have drawn strong opposition from many Jewish New Yorkers. His comments comparing NYPD tactics to actions by the Israeli Defense Forces have also been widely criticized. Mamdani has said his positions reflect concerns about human rights and policing.

Election data shows heavily Hasidic neighborhoods such as Borough Park and Crown Heights voted overwhelmingly for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Mamdani. Some Israeli-born New Yorkers stated that they are now considering firearm training or licensing.

“We are Jewish and we will protect ourselves - even if the mayor despises us,” said one Israeli-American mother of four who said she applied for a gun license the day after the election. “We want a say in our own protection and not have to rely on others.”