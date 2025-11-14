The state of Louisiana has petitioned the full US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to uphold its right to display the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, following a legal challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in the case of Roake v. Brumley, JNS reported Thursday.

A federal district court previously blocked the measure , after it was signed into law in June of 2024, and a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit upheld that ruling. The full court has now agreed to rehear the case.

In its legal brief, Louisiana argues that the display of the Ten Commandments reflects a deeply rooted American tradition of acknowledging religion’s role in public life.

“Religious symbols have been a fixture of American public life since before the founding,” the state’s filing states, citing the Founders’ proposals for the Great Seal and the Ten Commandments engraved on the US Supreme Court building.

Oral arguments before the full Fifth Circuit are scheduled for January 20.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana, has said he supports the Ten Commandments law and added he thinks the law will survive legal challenges.

“I’m supportive of it, yeah,” Johnson told reporters last June. “And I think it should pass court muster. I think there’s a number of states trying to look to do the same thing, and I don’t think it’s offensive in any way. I think it’s a positive thing.”