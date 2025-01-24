The US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday in Roake v. Brumley, a case centered on a Louisiana law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, JNS reported.

The plaintiffs, a group of public school parents represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, including three Jewish families, contend that the law violates the First Amendment’s establishment clause. They urged the court to uphold an injunction blocking its implementation.

“We have Christians, we have Jews, and they are all—those who chose to bring this case—united in the concern that their children will be coerced,” said Jonathan Youngwood, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “Many of our clients believe in the Ten Commandments, but they believe it’s their job to teach their children about the Ten Commandments, not the job of the state.”

In June of last year, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed H.B.71 into law , mandating that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom. However, in November, the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana agreed with the plaintiffs and issued an injunction against the law.

Supporters of the legislation argue that the Ten Commandments are fundamental to America’s cultural and legal foundations and that their display does not infringe on religious freedoms.

The plaintiffs also raised concerns about the specific version of the Ten Commandments mandated by H.B.71, arguing it reflects a distinctly Protestant interpretation.

A decision in the case is expected by spring.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana, has said he supports the Ten Commandments law and added he thinks the law will survive legal challenges.

“I’m supportive of it, yeah,” Johnson told reporters last June. “And I think it should pass court muster. I think there’s a number of states trying to look to do the same thing, and I don’t think it’s offensive in any way. I think it’s a positive thing.”