Canada’s domestic intelligence agency has thwarted potentially lethal threats by Iranian operatives targeting individuals on Canadian soil, according to Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director Dan Rogers.

In a rare public address Thursday, Rogers confirmed for the first time that CSIS had actively intervened to protect critics of the Iranian regime residing in Canada.

“In particularly alarming cases over the last year, we've had to reprioritize our operations to counter the actions of Iranian intelligence services and their proxies who have targeted individuals they perceive as threats to their regime,” Rogers said, according to the Reuters news agency. “In more than one case, this involved detecting, investigating, and disrupting potentially lethal threats against individuals in Canada.”

Rogers, appointed CSIS director in February, delivered his remarks during the agency’s annual briefing on national security challenges. CSIS directors seldom speak publicly.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 and last year designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, drawing condemnation from Tehran .

Rogers also revealed that CSIS had blocked Russian efforts to illegally obtain Canadian goods and technologies.

Canada remains a vocal critic of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and has taken steps to counter Russian influence operations and illicit procurement networks.