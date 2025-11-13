German authorities announced Wednesday the arrest of another suspect allegedly tied to a Hamas cell planning attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions, reported AFP.

The man, identified as Borhan El-K., a Lebanese national, was apprehended late Tuesday while entering Germany from the Czech Republic, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors allege that in August, El-K. “procured an automatic rifle, eight Glock pistols and more than 600 rounds of ammunition in Germany,” which he then transferred to another suspect, Wael F.

Wael F. was among three individuals arrested in Berlin last month on suspicion of acquiring weapons and ammunition for the same cell.

Danish police have also conducted searches at locations in and around Copenhagen linked to El-K. and another suspect, according to AFP.

In a related development, another suspect was arrested last week in London at the request of German authorities.

Hamas has denied any involvement in the alleged plot.