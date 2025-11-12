The White House this evening (Wednesday) denied that the Trump Administration is planning to build a military base in southern Israel near the Gaza border.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the report by an Israeli reporter and responded: “This article was based on a single piece of paper - an inquiry that somebody in the Department of Navy made about an idea that may happen in the future, and this reporter deemed that as an official plan."

She added: “I checked with the highest levels of the United States federal government. This is not something the United States is interested in being engaged in. Sometimes we see reporters take a piece of paper like this and just deem it as official policy, and sometimes that misleads people a little bit.”

Earlier this week, the Shomrim news website reported that the US was advancing a plan to build a large military base in the Gaza envelop, citing Israeli officials who were exposed to the plan.

According to the report, the base was intended to be used by the international forces who will operate in the Gaza Strip to enforce the ceasefire and is expected to house thousands of servicemembers.

The cost of construction was estimated at half a billion dollars, and the Americans have begun examining possible locations in the area for the base. The initiative is being advanced in cooperation with the Government of Israel and the IDF.