The Strauss Group on Monday morning warned that a routine inspection of the Elite chocolate factory revealed a number of salmonella samples in the production line and in the chocolate which serves as raw material for the production of several products.

Among the affected products are bars of Parra chocolate, Pesek Zman snacks, Memulada, Parra Crunch and mini-lentils, Taami chocolate snacks, Egosi, and Kif kef.

The Health Ministry's food service was immediately updated and in coordination with it and as a precautionary measure, the company has issued a recall of all chocolate products with "best before" dates as follows:

* Chocolate bars (Parra, Blondy, Splendid): From October 1, 2022, to April 24, 2023

* Pesek Zman, Memulada, Parra Crunch, Ad Chatzot, and mini-lentils: From December 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023

* Taami, Egosi, Kif Kef, Energy (chocolate-coated rice cakes and those with a chocolate base, chocolate-coated cereal bars or those with a chocolate base): From July 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023

* "Quarter to Seven": From May 1, 2022 to December 15, 2023

* Pesek Zman brownie cake and roulades: From July 10, 2022 to August 31, 2022

* Wafers XL, chocolate flavor: From November 15, 2022 to January 1, 2023

* Bonbonniere "sweet wishes": Only from these dates: February 21, 2023, and April 9, 2023