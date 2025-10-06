בן סוכמן מקריא את השיר שכתב ללא קרדיט

Ben Sukhman, CEO of Be'eri Printshop, who lost his mother, the late Tami Sukhman, in the Be'eri massacre, read at a ceremony marking two years since the massacre a personal and emotional poem he wrote.

The poem describes his mother's final feelings and the painful moments of fear and solitude.

Sukhman read in a choked voice, "Is this how it ends? I'm scared, cold and alone — is that how it feels? It can't be. Can anyone be safe, they'll arrive any moment, there's still a little air, the smoke isn't so thick anymore, my mouth is dry, where is the army? I'm shaking and scared, I hear someone, do I still have a chance? Damn, why me? Why us? I love you, I love you, you'll be missed, carry on without me for my sake, sorry."

"I'll close my eyes now, maybe they won't be here anymore, maybe the pain will disappear, I'll rest just for a minute, Dad? Mom? My child? Can't you answer me?"

He went on to share his feelings, "I'm sorry, I couldn't save you, I was afraid, I'm still afraid and I miss you, them, my friend, my father, my brother, my son, my home, my Be'eri, sorry, I'll close my eyes now, maybe they won't be here anymore, maybe the pain will go away, I'll rest just for a minute."