המעמד באדיבות המצלם

Haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando delivered a lesson last night (Tuesday) to hundreds of students at the 'Da'at Aharon' Yeshiva in Jerusalem which included harsh criticism against those seeking to conscript Yeshiva students.

"We are now in a period when those who have never known the taste of Torah are targeting Yeshiva students and Torah scholars, and are restricting their activities through decrees and various acts of harassment," Rabbi Lando said to the audience.

The Rabbi added that, "We hope, with Divine help, that they will reconsider and cease these actions," but he emphasized, "Our duty is to continue with full vigor to fulfill our goal - to ensure that the Torah will flourish more and more here in the Land of Israel."