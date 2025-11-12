A 32-year-old man suffered moderate to severe injuries Wednesday morning in a Lod stabbing.

The stabbing, which occurred near the city's Ganei Ya'ar neighborhood, is being investigated as a potential terror artack.

Police are pursuing the perpetrator.

First responders called to the scene provided the victim with initial medical treatment at the scene and evacuated him to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Hospital in moderate to serious condition, suffering from a penetrative injury.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene recalled that they found the victim fully conscious.

“We arrived at the scene quickly and saw a 32-year-old man who was conscious and suffering from a penetrative wound to his body,” said Dr. Yaakov Fixler, a volunteer doctor with MDA, and emergency medics Meni Jasuan and Pinchas Salama. “We began providing initial medical care, including stopping the bleeding, and evacuated him rapidly to the hospital.”