Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, and Lod Mayor Yair Revivo attended a ceremony on Monday at the Lod Cultural Center, marking the extension of the city’s umbrella agreement, which will enable the construction of thousands of new housing units.

While the Prime Minister was delivering his speech, City Councilwoman Michal Chen-Sofir stood up and addressed the audience, claiming that the city’s older neighborhoods were not receiving adequate investment.

"I want resources allocated to the city’s veteran neighborhoods, just like the new ones - or at least in a balanced way," she said.

Her remarks sparked reactions from the crowd, including shouts of "Disrespectful!" Yet the Prime Minister chose to respond directly.

"What’s your name, please?" Netanyahu asked.

“Michal Chen-Sofir,” she replied. “And I’m not afraid of criticism.”

Netanyahu responded, “Thank you, Michal. I can tell you that you have a great light. Do you know why? Because you have courage. That’s what matters most.”