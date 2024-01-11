The IDF Arabic Language Spokesperson revealed on Thursday that Hezbollah made a critical mistake: it admitted that the individual who was killed in an Israeli strike was a terrorist working for the organization and not just an innocent civilian.

The spokesman, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee published two photographs of Ali Mahmoud al-Sheikh Ali, who was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Lebanon, on X.

In one photograph, Ali is seen with the Hezbollah logo. In the second he is seen with the logo of the Islamic Health Organization, both photos were originally uploaded by Hezbollah.

Alongside the photos, Adraee wrote: "What is Hezbollah trying to hide about the 'civilians' who were killed while they were supposedly at a southern Lebanon medical center? At first, the organization published an announcement of his death with the Hezbollah logo and then it deleted it and published an announcement without the Hezbollah logo. So what is Hezbollah trying to hide about their identity or the role of this medical center?"