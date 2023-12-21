Senior Hamas commanders, the ones marked in red have been eliminated

The IDF Arabic Language Spokesman, Lt. Gen. Avichay Adraee, revealed on Thursday that out of seven senior Hamas brigade commanders, four have been eliminated so far.

From the Gaza Brigade's command, three senior commanders remain: the brigade commander and two battalion commanders- E'z a-Din Hadad, A'mad Aslim, and Jabar Hasan A'ziz.

Photographs that were located during a raid on the home of one of the brigade's senior commanders proved as evidence that the Shati Battalion commander who was eliminated his close to the brigade commander.

Adraee wrote: "If the remaining leaders don't surrender and put down their weapons, we will work to organize an additional meeting in which they will meet each other."

The IDF announced on Sunday that the 99th Division completed a divisional operation in the southern area of Gaza City and expanded the IDF's area of ​​activity in the center of the Gaza Strip.

In the operation, forces eliminated hundreds of terrorists and found weapons hidden in children's dolls in the Bakshi area.

The soldiers of the 179th and 646th Brigades eliminated terrorists, located many weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives, as well as motorcycles, and destroyed tunnel shafts, some of which had significant water and electricity infrastructure installed.