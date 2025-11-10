גלי וזיוי ברמן שבו לראשונה לבלומפילד מנהלת הליגות לכדורגל בישראל

In a deeply moving moment at Bloomfield Stadium on Monday night, Gali and Ziv Berman - brothers and devoted Maccabi Tel Aviv fans who endured 772 days of Hamas captivity - were welcomed home by tens of thousands of supporters.

Invited as special guests of their beloved team in a match against Beitar Jerusalem, the two were greeted with thunderous applause and heartfelt emotion. Before the game, a ceremony was held at the Yellow Club, where fans and players alike rose to their feet to honor the brothers’ strength and return.

Announcer Shai Sidi’s voice rang out loud: “Finally, it’s happening. We’ve waited so long for you.” Across the stands, a massive banner waved: “It is wonderful that you’ve come home.”

Standing on the field, Gali and Ziv turned to the crowd, their voices trembling with gratitude. “We stand here to thank you for being with us these past two years,” they said. “You were there for our family, embracing us, giving endlessly. You proved that Maccabi is more than a club - it’s a way of life. You brought two championships, and we knew you’d keep fighting, just like our family.”

Their words grew heavy with remembrance. “We will never forget the friends in the stands who are no longer with us, and the four heroes who were taken hostage and have not been returned for burial. Just an hour ago, we learned that Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, may his memory be blessed, has been brought back to Israel for a proper burial. We send the family a huge hug. And to our soldiers - thank you. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Before kickoff, Maccabi Tel Aviv presented the brothers with specially designed jerseys, signed by the entire team - a small gesture of love and unity on a night that reminded everyone what resilience and belonging truly mean.