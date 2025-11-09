רגע המעצר ליד בית הפצ"רית איציק שאג

Police this evening (Saturday night) used violence against bereaved brother Maj. Dovi Yudkin, brother of the late Capt. Israel Yudkin, after he demonstrated in front of the house of the former Military Advocate-General, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Yudkin wrote, "I am now at a demonstration against the woman who betrayed and lied in every foundation of democracy - the wretched Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi. This woman lied to the Supreme Court, this woman lied to the government. This woman lied and humiliated all the values of the IDF and IDF soldiers. Even after she was caught and confessed to her crimes, this woman continued to move around freely and thereby caused the destruction of dozens, hundreds of pieces of evidence that we, as citizens in a democratic country, are unlikely to see."

דובי יודקין: השוטרים תקפו אותי ושיחררו אותי אחרי שקלטו שזה צולם אביעד גדות

"Instead of sitting in prison, this woman sits at home with her family and enjoys her freedom and surely continues to hide evidence. She is currently hiding in her home. I came to demonstrate in front of her house as a citizen to whom democracy matters, and suddenly a police officer approached me and began pushing me every which way, while being filmed, and within a few seconds I found myself receiving punches and kicks to my body and head by a group of police officers who acted like bullies, without any authority and with no regard for the law," he said.

"After a few minutes while I was handcuffed, the station commander arrived and understood that the officers had committed serious crimes and, in order to cover for that, demanded that they release me and return all the items taken from me."

"I will file a complaint with the Police Investigations Department. Understand, this criminal woman is free in her home, while I, as a law-abiding citizen, find myself receiving murderous blows from those who are supposed to enforce the law, from the body that was supposed to arrest her already on Wednesday two weeks ago."

"There is an excess of force and motivation among police in the field when it comes to ordinary citizens, but when it comes to major criminals who laugh at all of us, the law and enforcement are suddenly different. A shame," he concluded.