Yaakov David Brim, a well-known hassidic photographer, passed away Saturday at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, at the age of 47.

Brim suffered a sudden stroke this past Monday while on his way to a wedding celebration in the Boyan hassidic court. His unexpected passing has left his many friends and acquaintances in shock.

He was a sought-after photographer at events in various hasidic rebbes' courts. Friends describe him as a kind-hearted man who greeted everyone warmly, and someone who would seize every free moment to learn Torah.

"Despite the difficulties he faced, he was always calm and composed, always had a kind word," one acquaintance recalled. "He helped others in any way he could."

Brim is survived by his wife Sari, and seven children, only three of whom he lived to marry off. He will be buried in the cemetery in Elad.