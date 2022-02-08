Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej (Meretz) was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital on Tuesday after feeling unwell. Doctors who examined the minister determined that he had suffered a stroke,

A spokesman said he was hospitalized for further treatment and supervision in the hospital's neurological intensive care unit.

At the end of October, Frej delivered a very agitated speech in which he attacked the members of the Joint List against the background of bills that were brought up regarding the massacre in Kafr Qassem.

At the end of the speech, Farage felt ill and was treated at the Knesset clinic.