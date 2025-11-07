The Security Cabinet convened on Thursday evening to review developments across multiple combat zones, including the escalation on the northern border and ongoing operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. One item on the agenda was how to deal with the “trapped” terrorists in Rafah.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the idea of deporting the roughly 200 terrorists from Gaza had been considered previously. Katz told the Cabinet that, after repeated ceasefire violations by Hamas and incidents in which three IDF soldiers were killed following the agreement, the deportation option was removed from the table.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz reportedly asked IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir whether he supported deportation. Zamir answered bluntly: “Absolutely not. I’m not in favor of releasing them. They should be killed. As far as I’m concerned, they should either be eliminated or surrender.”

Zamir later addressed the issue of returning the bodies of hostages, stating: “We must not proceed to the next phase of the agreement with Hamas until all the murdered hostages are returned.”

Earlier this week, Zamir delivered a clear message to the political echelon regarding the Rafah terrorists: “No terrorist should be allowed to leave alive - unless Hadar Goldin is returned.”

The IDF Chief’s firm stance came amid reports that Israel had considered allowing the terrorists to relocate into Hamas-controlled territory in exchange for disarmament.

Prime Minister Netanyahu later announced that the decision was made not to permit the terrorists to leave, following heavy pressure from the political right.