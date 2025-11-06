קריאת שורדי השבי ללא קרדיט

Ohad Ben Ami, Raz Ben Ami, Almog Meir Jan, and Elkana Bohbot - four survivors of captivity - have issued a heartfelt appeal to Diaspora Jewry to join this weekend’s global “Shabbat Project.”

The four described how observing Shabbat offered strength and hope amid the harshest conditions.

Ohad Ben Ami, held in captivity for 491 days, recounted how he and his fellow hostages sang Shabbat songs, made Kiddush over water, and used pita bread in place of challah.

His wife, Raz Ben Ami, who was held for 54 days, urged Jews around the world to turn off their screens this Shabbat and embrace the sanctity of the day.

Almog Meir Jan, who spent 246 days in captivity, and Elkana Bohbot, released just weeks ago after 738 days, also spoke of marking Shabbat in the most trying circumstances - praying, singing, and reciting Havdalah by flashlight.

The “Shabbat Project” is an annual international initiative encouraging Jews across the globe to keep one full Shabbat - disconnecting from electronic devices and reconnecting with one another.

This year’s theme, “One Shabbat, One People,” underscores the call for Jewish unity in a time marked by pain and resilience. Organizers expect participation from over one million Jews worldwide.