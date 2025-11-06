Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel, whose body was returned this week after being held hostage in Gaza for over two years, was laid to rest today (Thursday) at the Kfar Saba military cemetery.

Merav Daniel, Oz’s mother, said at the funeral: "After two years of waiting, of prayers, of sleepless nights, today you are finally home. Not in the way I hoped to see you, not as I imagined the day I would welcome you back. You are finally here, on the soil of the land you loved so deeply, the land you swore to protect."

"An entire nation around the world waited with us, a nation that walked this long road beside us, that rose with us each morning thinking of you, that carried you in their hearts, in their prayers. Today, all those people are here, standing by your side, saying to you: welcome home. And saying: thank you.

"My Oz, the hero, the beautiful and talented one, you were a child of light, a child of love. A gifted musician with a soul larger than life, who believed with all your heart that music connects people. You always smiled, gave of yourself without limit, listened, hugged, loved.

"My Oz, when you were taken, you weren't alone. You were there with your brothers-in-arms, your tank crew: Commander Omer Neutra, of blessed memory, who came home with you; Shaked Dahan, of blessed memory, who was returned to rest earlier; and dear Nimrod Cohen, who returned from hell after two years. You were one team, one heart, one soul of brave warriors. Together you fought with strength, with faith, and with rare courage.

"And now that you and Omer have returned to the soil of this land, I know that the circle of your brotherhood is not broken. It continues to exist in another place, high and clean of pain. And I am certain that you, my Oz, together with Omer and Shaked, are watching over Nimrod from your place and sending him strength, just as you watch over all of us from above.

"I want to offer a prayer for the return of all six deceased hostages still in Gaza. Our duty, as a society, as a nation, and as a state, is to bring them to eternal rest, to their homes, and to allow their families as well to close this circle of pain and find some solace. We will continue to stand firmly beside the families until every single one of them comes home."

Hadar Daniel, Oz's twin sister, said: "Oz, I had so many questions. What went through your mind in those final moments? What did you feel in that moment? What did you see?"

"My Oz, you were and always will be the best brother I could have asked for. Let there be no doubt about that. When we were young, I always made sure to emphasize that I'm the older one by 12 minutes, which essentially makes you my little brother. I knew it annoyed you and it always made me laugh, so I'll take this opportunity to say I'm sorry, but not for doing it. Just a preemptive sorry for the fact that I'll probably keep saying it until my last day.

"You deserve to return to a proper burial. I believe and know that the body is only a physical dimension. I will still encounter your presence in different places and moments along the way.

"May you find 'proper rest.' For a long time I tried to understand what that means. In my personal interpretation, I wish for you that your amazing soul and energy will only do good and bring joy and laughter to every person who experiences it.

"I love you, my brother. You are with me forever. Your sister who is older than you by 12 minutes, Hadar."

Amir Daniel, Oz’s father, said: "I am the proudest father in the world. There is no one prouder than me in the world, and equally, the most heartbroken in the world. Yet within me there is only pride. We feel Oz with us always. He is with us, hears us, and remains with us. Throughout all of this, we choose to be strong. This is Oz's legacy, and this is the legacy of the people of Israel. These are not slogans. This is how I raised my children. This is my time to prove that even though I am the most broken, I am the greatest believer in my people, in this incredible generation that exists nowhere else in the world. The people of Israel live forever. May the Lord give strength to His people. May the Lord bless His people with peace."