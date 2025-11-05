The Hamas terrorist organization announced on Wednesday that at 9:00 p.m. (local time) it would hand over another body it says belongs to a deceased Israeli hostage.

The transfer will be conducted through the Red Cross, which will receive the coffin in Gaza and hand it over to IDF and Shin Bet representatives.

A short military ceremony led by the IDF Chief Rabbi will be held, and then the casket will be taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, where it will be identified.

Last night, the body of American-Israeli IDF soldier Itay Chen was returned for burial in Israel. His parents, Ruby and Hagit, stated: “For 760 days, our dear and beloved son Itay, a hero of Israel, was held captive by Hamas. Last night, we received the bittersweet news of his return home to Israel. Even in this difficult moment, we remember that there are still 7 hostages who must be brought back: Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Meny Godard, Dror Or, Lior Rudaeff, Joshua Loitu Mollel, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.”