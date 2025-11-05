New details emerged today (Wednesday) during a court hearing regarding the Sde Teiman video leak, implicating senior figures in the Military Advocate General’s office.

The Magistrate’s Court ruled that former Chief Military Prosecutor Col. (res.) Matan Solomesh will be released from custody under restrictive conditions at 10:00 p.m., after being held as part of the investigation into the leak from the office of former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The judge’s decision noted that “the investigation has made significant progress. There is no indication that the suspect attempted to obstruct justice.”

It was further stated that several others involved in leaking the investigation materials had also been interrogated and released under similar conditions. “I find no grounds to distinguish between the other suspects and this one in a way that would justify continued detention,” the judge wrote.

During the hearing, a police representative claimed that Solomesh’s account contradicted the evidence, saying: “The suspect had an active role and was aware of the leak. He knew, understood, and approved it and was privy to the details.”

According to materials presented in court, a female officer from the MAG’s office messaged Solomesh requesting copies of a polygraph test and video recordings "for briefing purposes"-at the instruction of the MAG herself. Though not a member of the relevant WhatsApp group, Solomesh approved the transfer of the materials. Police alleged that he did so with awareness that it amounted to a leak.

The raw polygraph footage was later published by Channel 12 News. Police argued that from that point, Solomesh “should have understood that he had authorized the release of investigative material.” When he later learned that the videos themselves were due to air on a prime-time broadcast, “he realized the scale of the leak but failed to act to stop it.”

The hearing also revealed that a meeting took place in the MAG’s office attended by Tomer-Yerushalmi and Solomesh, during which the officer entered the room and presented the videos to the MAG for approval to publish. The police representative testified that Solomesh was present in the room during the discussion, aware of what was happening but did not intervene.

“In that room sat the two most senior officers in the Military Advocate General’s Corps,” the police representative said. “After one leak had already occurred, Solomesh witnessed another leak of investigative materials-and did nothing to stop it.”

However, Solomesh’s defense attorney argued that his client did not play an active role, believing it to be an internal briefing rather than a media release. He also questioned why other officers involved in the same incident were released to house arrest while Solomash remained in custody.

The court ultimately ordered Solomesh’s release under restrictive conditions later in the evening.