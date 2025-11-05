The Joint Committee of the Constitution Committee and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday morning held a hearing on conflicts of interest in the investigation of the former Military Advocate General and the implications of the video leak from the Sde Teiman base.

During the hearing, alarming data was revealed about the scope of antisemitic discourse that has developed following the affair.

Shlomit Hamar, Head of the Crisis Management Division at the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, presented to the MKs the findings of a control and monitoring center established in the ministry to track public‑diplomacy battles and antisemitism online during the war.

According to her, the term “Sde Teiman concentration camp” became a significant anti‑Israeli symbol with broad circulation and potential for extensive awareness damage.

“We saw several expressions and narratives that really took hold online, and the central one is the depiction of Sde Teiman as a concentration camp,” Hamar noted. “Israel is being accused of deliberate rape, and the exposure to messages and discourse is unprecedented.”

According to the data presented, between July 28, 2024 and August 9, 2024 the expression appeared on the platform X (formerly Twitter) 88,500 times and garnered over 92.8 million views.

In a broader range, between July 28, 2024 and November 3, 2025, over 368,100 occurrences of the expression in English were identified, with 129.8 million views.

It was also reported that most of the shared content came from users in the US, UK, India and Canada.

The report also identifies a number of prominent accounts contributing to the spread of the discourse. Some of these accounts are affiliated with radical pro‑Palestinian movements, others with BDS, and there are also influencers with tens of thousands of followers.