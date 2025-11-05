A UPS cargo aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, according to preliminary reports.

UPS Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F, had departed just after 5:00 p.m. local time en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash and announced that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene. In a post on X, LMPD confirmed injuries and reported a shelter-in-place order for all locations within a five-mile radius of the airport.

A massive plume of black smoke was seen rising near the tarmac, according to footage from CNN affiliate WAVE.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport serves as UPS’s global air hub. The company’s Worldport facility spans over five million square feet and employs more than 12,000 workers, processing over two million packages daily.