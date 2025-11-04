A strong majority of American Jews view Israel’s existence as essential to the long-term future of the Jewish people, according to a new survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI). The "Voice of the Jewish People Index" for October 2025 found that 88% of US Jewish respondents agree on Israel’s critical role in Jewish continuity.

The survey also reveals that a majority support President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan and credit him with securing the recent hostage release agreement with Hamas.

Seventy-three percent back Trump's peace plan, while only 8% oppose it. Support was strongest among conservative and centrist respondents, with 85% of Trump voters in favour, compared to 65% of Harris voters. A larger proportion of Harris supporters (26%) were undecided.

Most respondents (54%) attributed the success of the hostage-release deal to President Trump, with just 7% crediting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and another 7% pointing to Arab leaders. Only 1% credited the UN or Hamas leadership.

When asked about the outcome of the war against Hamas, 36% of respondents believed Israel won, 50% said neither side won nor lost, and 10% said Israel lost. Views were sharply divided along ideological lines, with 53% of conservatives saying Israel won versus only 18% of strong liberals.

Prime Minister Netanyahu received mixed reviews, with 61% rating his leadership as negative and 37% offering positive assessments. Trump received similarly polarised evaluations: 56% rated his US leadership as poor, 9% as fair, and 35% as good or excellent. Conservative respondents and Trump voters overwhelmingly viewed him favourably.

Regarding global leadership, 49% rated Trump poorly, while 37% saw his international leadership positively. Some 42% of US Jews agreed with Netanyahu's statement that Trump is "Israel's greatest friend ever."

A plurality (39%) of respondents said Israel should seek a peace deal with moderate Palestinians to allow a Palestinian state alongside Israel, while 34% favoured separation and 21% supported expanding Israeli control. However, nearly half (45%) said peaceful coexistence between Israel and a Palestinian state is impossible.

On war crimes allegations against Israel, 64% rejected the claim that Israel committed such acts in Gaza. A quarter (25%) believed Israel did, and 11% were unsure. This contrasts sharply with a September Washington Post poll, which found a majority of US Jews believed Israel committed war crimes.

Most respondents (56%) said US support for Israel is at the right level. Among conservatives, 41% felt the US does not support Israel enough, while 29% of liberals thought it supports Israel too much.

On American Jewish support for Israel, 61% felt it was insufficient, 24% said it was adequate, and 9% believed it was excessive. Among Trump voters, 88% said American Jews do not support Israel enough, compared to 45% of Harris voters.

Regarding personal safety, 62% of American Jews reported feeling safe as Jews in the US, while 38% did not.

Germany and Canada were seen as the most comfortable places for Jews and most friendly toward Israel, while France and the UK were viewed as less hospitable. Most respondents viewed France (65%) and the UK (55%) as unfriendly toward Israel.