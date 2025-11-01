Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday evening announced that a second doctor from Ichilov Hospital has contracted measles after treating an unvaccinated child for the disease.

The doctor, who is vaccinated, tested positive for measles after treating an unvaccinated child.

Both doctors are in isolation until the end of the contagious period, and their condition is mild.

One dose of the measles vaccine provides 93-95% of people with protection; two doses will provide 97% of people with protection against developing measles. Since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, infants and toddlers have died of measles. Seven of them were completely unvaccinated, while one infant girl, who died at age 13 months after contracting measles at the age of 11 months, was vaccinated for everything else but was not yet of age to receive the measles vaccine when she was infected with the virus.

The Health Ministry urged the public to get vaccinated, stating: “The Health Ministry reiterates its call for the public to get vaccinated - measles is a preventable disease with a safe and effective vaccine.”

On Friday, the Ministry announced that a doctor at Ichilov Hospital had contracted measles after treating an unvaccinated child who was sick with the disease. It was emphasized that the doctor was vaccinated and that this unusual incident is under review.