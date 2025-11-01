The Nahal Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, is operating east of the Yellow Line in the Rafah area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and the directives of the political echelon.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, IDF soldiers identified a rocket launcher with 15 launch tubes and additional combat equipment belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization. The troops continue to dismantle the remaining underground tunnel network in the area, which enables operatives from the terrorist organizations to take cover and operate against IDF troops.

The 15-rocket launcher located IDF spokesperson

During the troops’ activity in the area, several instances occurred in which terrorists emerged from the tunnel routes where IDF troops were operating and opened fire toward them. The troops continue to operate in the area until all remaining terrorist infrastructure is dismantled and the terrorists still present in the tunnels are eliminated.

An IDF spokesperson stated: "IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate in the area to remove any immediate threat to the troops and to the residents of the western Negev, in order to maintain the security of Israeli civilians."