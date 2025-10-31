Sources in the IDF's Northern Command are warning that Iran is intensifying its investment in pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and expanding additional terror infrastructure in the region.

According to a report by Walla! News, both the IDF and the Mossad are preparing for the possibility of long-range missile and UAV launches, and even potential ground maneuvers via Syria and the Jordanian border.

Last week, during an overnight activity, IDF troops, in cooperation with Unit 504, apprehended several suspects who attempted to smuggle weapons from Syrian territory to Lebanon in the Hermon Summit area in Syria.

As part of the activity, IDF troops identified suspicious movement. Immediately after the detection, IDF troops apprehended the suspects who attempted to smuggle weapons.

The suspects were transferred for questioning, and the weapons were confiscated.

The military stated that IDF troops continue to be deployed in the area in order to protect Israeli civilians and the residents of the Golan Heights in particular.