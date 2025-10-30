Route 1 was blocked this afternoon (Thursday) to private vehicle traffic in both directions, from the Latrun area to Sakharov Gardens, ahead of the haredi March Of The Million protest against conscription in Jerusalem.

Train stations are reporting extreme congestion, with crowds pressed onto stairs and into carriages, and gates opened to allow the free flow of passengers.

Entry to the city is currently allowed only for buses organized in advance, and the police are warning of unusually heavy traffic.

The Israel Roads compay said, "Route 1 eastbound is closed to traffic from the Motzah interchange, and due to the demonstrations traffic is being diverted to Route 16. There is intermittent congestion exists from the Sha'ar HaGai interchange."

בדרך להפגנת החרדים ערוץ 7

At 14:00 the Yitzhak Navon train station will also close. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir held a situation assessment this afternoon with Police Commissioner Daniel Levy on the subject of the rally.

MK Yisrael Eichler of United Torah Judaism said, "It was decided that the train will be able to operate at least until 13:30."

Israel Railways said it is prepared to operate the station and add trains, but this is contingent on securing the routes and the cancellation of the police requirement to limit the number of passengers per train.

The police announced that residents of the communities Shoresh, Neve Ilan, Mevasseret Zion, Har Adar, Abu Gosh, Ein Rafa and Ein Nakuba will be allowed to pass the roadblocks upon presentation of an identity card or worker's permit bearing their address. The Jerusalem transit department, the municipality and the Ministry of Transportation also announced that entry to the city will be blocked until the rally concludes, and the central bus station will be closed.

The Rally Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Entry to Jerusalem is permitted only for buses organized in advance that will be directed to passenger drop-off areas. Exiting the city will be possible via the Arazim Tunnel, Route 16 and Route 443 - which will remain open to private vehicles on entry, but heavy congestion is expected.

Within Jerusalem, the city entry area will be blocked: Givat Shaul Street will be closed to vehicles in both directions; Jaffa Street will be closed from HaTurim Street to Yirmiyahu Street; the Givat Shaul-Ramot interchange will be closed in all directions; Ben-Zvi Street and Rabbi Shmuel Baruch Street will be closed in the direction of entry to Jerusalem; Shazar Boulevard will be closed toward the Givat Shaul interchange; Herzl Boulevard will be closed from Rabin Junction toward the Chords Bridge; Malchei Yisrael Junction will be closed toward Nordau Square and Yirmiyahu Street.