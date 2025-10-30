Leah Goldin, mother of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, criticized the government's handling of fallen soldiers and said the lessons from her son’s abandonment have never been learned.

Hadar was killed during 2014's Operation Protective Edge, and his body has been held by Hamas ever since.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, she said, “The Prime Minister is not bringing the fallen home - he is misleading us. They are leaving the deceased behind and abandoning them. We cannot continue to allow this to continue,” she said in an interview with 103FM. “From our perspective, October 7 was a failure for us - 251 more hostages were added. As we’ve said throughout all these years: If you don’t bring back Hadar Goldin, there will be many more Hadar Goldins.”

Expressing pain over the lack of progress, she added, “It’s painful and frustrating to see that everything is the same. Things keep repeating themselves, and nothing changes. It’s unbearable.”

Goldin, who recently returned from abroad, also described discussions with senior American and European officials.

“The issue isn’t Hamas - they’re cursed terrorists and monsters, and we don’t expect them to cooperate. They are the evil. The ones who need to bring back the deceased hostages, according to the agreement, are the countries who signed onto it. The living hostages returned not because Hamas wanted it, but because Qatar and Turkey wanted it. The greatest absurdity is that the IDF is already there - what’s missing is the golden principle: that they are obligated to bring our sons home.”