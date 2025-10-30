Jerusalem is preparing today (Thursday) for a widespread haredi protest rally against the arrests of draft-dodging yeshiva students.

According to estimates, hundreds of thousands of participants are expected to arrive at the city entrance for a rally described as being a 'cry of prayer' without speeches and without any honorees.

The rally is expected to begin at 14:30 and last about two hours, until near sunset. It will stretch across main thoroughfares in the city: from the Chords Bridge to the gas station at the entrance to Jerusalem, along Yermiyahu Street, Tzvi Street, Shazar Boulevard, Jaffa Street, and on to Sharei Yisrael and Malchei Yisrael streets.

The police announced special preparations: from 12:00, Route 1 will be closed to private vehicles in both directions, from the Latrun Interchange to the Givat Shaul junction. Entry to Jerusalem will be permitted only for organized buses coordinated in advance and directed by officers via the Givat Shaul junction. Route 16 and Sha'ar HaGai will also be closed to private traffic.

Residents of localities en route to Jerusalem, including Shoresh, Neveh Ilan, Mevaseret Zion, Har Adar, and Abu Gosh, will be allowed through blockades only upon presentation of an identity card with their address or an employee ID proving their role. Conversely, Route 443 will remain open to private and public vehicles and is recommended as an alternative route for entering and leaving the city.

Within the city, Jaffa Street, Yermiyahu Street, Sharei Yisrael Street, Shazar Boulevard, the Sacharov Gardens area, and additional adjacent streets will be closed according to the progress of the rally. The police recommend avoiding the area beginning in the morning hours.

Israel Railways announced the closure of Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon station from 12:30 until the end of the rally. The press office statement said the decision was made in coordination with the Israel Police, "due to the expected congestion in the area, to protect public safety." However, all other railway lines will operate as usual.

The decision drew sharp criticism from haredi sources, who claimed "At left-wing demonstrations held near the Knesset, the train operated as usual. Why close the train route for the Haredim?"

MK Aryeh Deri (Shas) contacted National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after a conversation with railway officials in which it emerged the closure was an instruction from the police. Deri demanded that Ben-Gvir act to change the situation to allow rally participants to reach it by train as well.

MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) appealed to Transport Minister Miri Regev and to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, calling on them, "not to cooperate with those persecuting the haredi public who seek to prevent the right to demonstrate tomorrow." He added, "Train movements should be allowed to proceed as usual for public safety and to avoid endangering large numbers of passengers who would be crowded at stations and in the streets."

Jerusalem's light rail will operate today in a limited service format only. According to a statement from operating firm Kfir, from approximately 12:00 until the end of events, the light rail will run in two separate sections:

• From Neve Yaakov North station to the Davidka station.

• From Hadassah Ein Kerem station to Dania Square station.

Between Davidka Station and Dania Square there will be no train service at all. The company recommends that passengers follow real-time updates on information channels and apps.

The police emphasized that attendance at the rally will be permitted only via organized shuttles, and that any attempt to block routes not approved in advance will constitute an offense. In addition, drone flights in the area are prohibited, as is lighting fires or burning objects during the rally.

The statement said, "The Israel Police will continue to act to allow freedom of expression according to the law, and will provide protection to participants and road users alike. Conversely, it will act decisively against any attempt to harm body, property, or public order."

While the organizers stress that this is a prayer rally only, many in Jerusalem express deep frustration at the expected complete paralysis of the city. Residents and businesses report cancelled workdays, shop closures, and extensive logistical difficulties.

A well-known advertising agency in the national-religious sector issued an unusual notice to its clients: "Dear clients, for the first time in 20 years of operation, our offices will be closed tomorrow due to the March of the Million rally taking place in the vicinity of the office. Yes, my business, which was already damaged by my reserve service of more than 450 days of reserve duty, will close tomorrow so that draft-dodgers can protest in peace and ensure that in future years they will not bear the burden alongside me and my friends."

The police stress that the preparations are intended to enable freedom of expression while maintaining public order, and they recommend that drivers avoid coming to the city and follow real-time transport updates.