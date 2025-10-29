Given the current global antisemitic frenzy, The Beatles' hit song Hey Jude seems ripe to be tailored as "Hey Jew!"

My sincere apologies to Israel for our amateurish Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent decision to recognize a country that never existed anywhere other than on paper ‒ that is "Palestine" of course ‒ which technically amounts to recognizing Atlantis, or rather George Lucas' Death Star.

Indeed, "Palestine" is the STAR since decades, making headlines daily for spreading DEATH all over the place, from Switzerland to France, Jordan, Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Uganda, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Egypt, Spain, Cyprus... and, of course, Israel , thus holding the world's record for the largest number of terror attacks perpetrated worldwide. Yeah, let's give these bums a country.

While in High School, Mark Carney surely did flunk his history and geography tests. If not, he definitely does now! (We're led by ignorants, puppets, clowns.) As for Canadians who voted for him, let's be nice by saying that they confounded him with the similarly surnamed Beatle, and blame our Western media's efficient soporific proPAGANda for the McCartney/Mark Carney mix-up.

Could it be that Mark Carney, Emmanuel Macron, Pedro Sanchez and Keir Starmer ‒ like so many of their peers ‒ are pawns put at the helm of our democracies by Davos for its upcoming 2030 Great Reset ? Hum, let's leave that to conspiracy theorists ;-)

Back to The Beatles, to be honest, Israeli hip-hop artist Roy Kornblum's newest song ' Hey Jew ' inspired me to adapt The Beatles' Hey Jude to our dazed populations high on " palestinine " . So here it is with Mark Carney's peculiar antisemitic flavor ‒ a sign of our troubled times...

"Hey Jew, you are really bad

Doing right or wrong won't make it better

Remember that we all are really smart

So you'll ultimately end up being cornered

"Hey Jew, please be afraid

You were made to be out for the count

The minute you let your guard down... bang! on the chin

Watch out, we're cheaters

"Remember: every time you feel the pain, hey Jew, we're Cain

We are the world weighing on your shoulders

Pretty well you know that we're fools who play it cool

While turning this screwed up world much crazier

Na, na, na, naa-naa

Na, na, naa-naa

"Hey Jew, you will go down

"We have found you, we're getting closer

Remember that we all are truly smart

So you will soon end up being cornered

"So let it out, start begging, hey Jew, beggar

We're waiting for someone to perform with

An accomplice who just hates you, hey Jew, any will do

The move is yours, turn around, we're back stabbers

Na, na, na, naa-naa

Na, na, naa-naa, yeaaah

"Hey Jew, we are really bad

Downright we're wrong, and we won't make it better

Remember that we all are very smart

So you'll end up being battered, battered, battered, battered, battered, battered, oh yeaaah!"

Ca-na-da, na-na-na-naa (take it, Jew)

Na-na-na-naa, hey, Jew (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)"

Yep, we truly live in a sick, disturbed world. Once again, my apologies for my country's ill-advised decision which, sadly, further legitimates the cunning narrative that there is such a country as "Palestine" being "occupied" by Israel. For those of us who love the truth ‒ amidst this transdanger generation ‒ we pertinently know that Israel is an unjustly vilified country combating the barbarism pushed by the Arab Empire and its merciless phallocratic accomplices ‒ since before her founding.

Ignorance can be forgiven. Willful gutless idiocy cannot. Let's face it. The sad reality is that our current Western leaders are pathetic despicable opportunistic Beetles, and that our depraved heartless masses don't deserve better.

May the Almighty God of Israel, the Only True God, Good and Formidable, whose Name is above all names, have mercy on us and help us overcome this self-defeating, evil and adulterous generation with its corrupt world leaders who, under the guise of social justice, are once more frantically demanding a human sacrifice, which is, as usual, Israel. Tehillim (Psalm 62)

Original Hey Jude lyrics by Beatles Lennon and McCartney (No! Not Mark Carney)