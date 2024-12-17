WORLD MEDIA MARKET

Palestinine is a powerful and dangerous hallucinogen available without prescription on the media market, particularly on the web which is less regulated. Palestinine is rarely found at a pure state. It is usually cut with antizionol and antijudaine which increase tenfold its hallucinogenic properties.

This anarchotic can be taken by oneself while on the Internet, or in a group during anti-Israel demonstrations. Its traffickers concoct dreadful elixir-articles that mess up the reader's judgment. And for a good reason:

Palestinine contains a very high level of hatred .

One only has to inhale a few anti-Semitic articles on a virulent website and its perverse effects instantly kick in. The first line is barely finished that the user feels an intense aversion towards Israel and gets overwhelmed by a murderous rage. The addict only calms down when Jews are murdered . The effect lasts a few hours, and the user will experience the urgent need to get some more as soon as he feels his cruelty decreasing.

According to racists, it is a soft drug but it constitutes in reality a hard drug, not to say very trying on the environment: lies ( misleading reports, maps, charts and statistics ), disgraceful collective protests, intolerance, vulgarities, intimidation, menace, vandalism, aggressions and, ultimately, disseminated murderous offensives.

In small doses, palestinine creates a craving for tales but its frequent consumption fosters an obsessional psychosis leading to a violent revendication delirium. With time, the user will develop a morbid appetite for terror acts as well as fascination for any hamanic leadership.

He will be indignant in front of the imagined 'Zionist power,' then will want to take arms to die in the heat of the fight. He will thus develop sympathy for the devil and his suicidal servants. He will want to decry the speculated injustice (like when the devil states that he was kicked out of Heaven because God is jealous of him.)

The intoxicated will then feel an unspeakable rage and will be moved by an uncontrollable urge for vengeance… even to the point of wanting to destroy his environment. Effectively, in his opinion, his surroundings are guilty of indifference ‒ and thus liable to punishment.

TESTIMONY of a PALESTININE ADDICT

"How can all these people quietly pursue their quest for happiness when the injustice is glaring? How dare they be happy while Zionism spreads exponentially on the globe's surface? How can they just sit back and do nothing in front of this invisible tyrannical power that takes over the human race?

"This Jewish blight ought to be stopped!

"Zionism is a revolting entity that corrupts everything on its path: men, institutions, situations…

"Behind Jews' harmless appearance hides a gloomy 'secret'. These are monsters that control your thoughts… That is they who spark worldwide conflicts, that is they who… Oouuhahaaahaaaa… (Sorry! I just experienced a palestinine rush.) Zionists, as I said, even determine how you'll dress tomorrow.

"Nothing is left to chance.

"They control EVERYTHING.

"Let's rebel! We must not let that happen.

"Down with Zionists!

"It is they who controlled my math teacher so that I failed my end-of-term exam. Ir is they who caused torrential rain at the last minute during our soccer game, thus causing its cancellation just as we were winning. Zionists control banks, the day nursery staff as well as your next door neighbour... Oouuhahaaahaaaa… Sorry! … Zionists, as I said, …"

Marc 'Edge' Doyon is with Légende Communication , Quebec, Canada, where he is a computer graphic artist specializing in visual communication.

