Jamie Geller, the Chief Communications Officer and Global Spokesperson of the Aish Ha'Am student organization, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem about the fight against global and campus antisemitism.

Geller warned that the global fight against antisemitism, particularly on college campuses, is far from over, even after the Trump Administration-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

“Everyone’s life has changed. October 7th was the largest Jewish massacre in a single day since the Holocaust. And I think it was an incredible wake-up call. It’s called the Great Jewish Awakening. When those of us that were active in Jewish life and activism doubled down, so many others woke up and said, ‘I want to take part in the Jewish story. I want to be part of Jewish history. I want to be part of bringing us all back together and repairing this world,’” she said.

Geller reflected on the enduring challenges facing the Jewish people and the resilience that has carried them through generations. “I don’t think we ever really think it’s that easy. We’ve always had an uphill battle - but that’s what makes us so strong and so resilient. Resilience is in our DNA. We’ve come back from this before. We’ve done it time and time again. We had to correct the Holocaust denier - so why would this be any different? And even more so now, some people say it’s easier to get the message out because of social media, but the lies are also that much stronger.”

Describing the historic role of the World Zionist Congress, Geller said it remains central to global Jewish decision-making. “They call it the Parliament of the People. It’s been around for over 100 years. Every five years, delegates from all over the world come together to vote, to discuss, and to debate what are the most important issues facing the Jewish people in Israel and around the world. And over $5 billion of resources is at stake in terms of allocating to what we think are the most important issues.”

Representing Aish Ha’Am for the first time at the World Zionist Congress, Geller said the organization’s mission centers on strengthening Jewish unity, education, and combating antisemitism. “I’m here representing Aish Ha’Am, where for the first time we have representation here at the World Zionist Congress. Fighting antisemitism on college campuses and around the world is one of the most important issues that we see, in addition to Jewish education for all and Jewish unity.”

She warned that antisemitism remains a global threat, one that continues to evolve and spread, and therefore the mission to combat it continues. “People should not think that antisemitism on college campuses and around the world has abated. It has just continued slowly and quietly to make waves. There was just an issue at the University of Michigan the other day. It is absolutely horrifying what’s happening around the world, and we cannot be complacent, and we cannot fall asleep, and we cannot think because the war has ended that the war of antisemitism has ended - something we’ve been fighting since the beginning of time, and we’ve got to keep going.”