Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met Tuesday morning with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan at the Prime Minister’s Office in Bucharest for an extended discussion on bilateral relations and recent developments in Gaza.

Sa’ar thanked Bolojan for his continued support of Romania’s Jewish community and for Romania’s consistent alignment with Israel on the international stage. He highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation between the two countries in the areas of economy, innovation, and security.

During the meeting, Sa’ar presented the Romanian leader with footage documenting a staged deception by Hamas. The video shows terrorists discarding human remains from a building, burying them, and then summoning Red Cross representatives - staging a fabricated “discovery” of a deceased hostage’s body.

“There are still 13 deceased hostages that Hamas refuses to return, in violation of the Trump Plan,” Sa’ar said. “Last night, they returned remains of a body already in Israel. Hamas is not honoring its commitments, and we fear they will also avoid disarmament, despite it being a core component of the plan. Israel is committed to its objectives, including the full disarmament of Hamas.”

He added that the release of the footage was intended to demonstrate to European leaders Hamas’s cynicism and repeated violations regarding the hostages, and to reaffirm Israel’s determination to continue its efforts until all the bodies are returned.