Hamas operatives violated the ceasefire agreement on Monday while staging the recovery of a murdered hostage's body, according to IDF reservists who spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

Reservists operating in the Shujayyiah area of Gaza said that terrorists removed the body from a structure located near the site designated for a meeting with Red Cross representatives, shortly before the representatives arrived.

"We saw them moving the body. They dug a hole into a shaft on the side, placed the deceased inside, and then contacted the Red Cross as if they had 'just discovered' the body," one reservist told Arutz Sheva.

The soldier, who requested anonymity, stated that the event occurred in full view of IDF forces stationed nearby. "It was a staged production. They wanted the Red Cross to capture the moment of 'discovering' the body to create the false impression that they are honoring the ceasefire agreement."

According to the troops, the entire sequence was recorded by an IDF drone. The footage, they say, clearly shows the terrorists digging the hole, placing the body inside, and later retrieving it.

"This is not hearsay. The whole incident was documented. We call on the IDF to release the footage so the public-and the world-can understand who we are dealing with," one of the reservists stated