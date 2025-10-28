The military wing of the Hamas terror organization issued a statement on Tuesday claiming it had located the bodies of two hostages, Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch, within the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Hamas announced it would not return the body of a hostage as it had promised to do, following an IDF strike in Gaza in response to an incident in which Hamas terrorists fired on Israeli forces conducting engineering operations in the Rafah area.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the body handed over to Israel the night before, as part of a commitment to transfer one of the 13 hostages, did not belong to a newly identified hostage. Instead, it consisted of remains belonging to hostage Ofir Sarfati, whose body had already been returned to Israel two years ago.

A forensic examination conducted at the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine confirmed the identity of the remains.