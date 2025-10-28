Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday with the heads of the security establishment regarding the violations of the ceasefire and hostage agreement by the Hamas terror organization.

The political echelon has ordered the IDF to stop "collaborating" with Hamas to search within the Yellow Line for the bodies of slain hostages.

At the meeting, the defense establishment will present various options for imposing sanctions on Hamas, including reducing the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and expanding Israeli control in Gaza, with an emphasis on pushing the "Yellow Line" inward and taking control of additional areas.

In addition, the defense establishment will propose conducting targeted airstrikes in Gaza, including the elimination of senior officials in Hamas's militant arm.

The security discussion was called after Hamas was caught staging a fake recovery of the body of a hostage. The remains that were returned were found not to belong to the hostages still being held by the terrorist organization, but rather those of Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was recovered by Israeli forces two years ago.

Reservists operating in the Shujayyiah area of Gaza said that terrorists removed the body from a structure located near the site designated for a meeting with Red Cross representatives, shortly before the representatives arrived.

"We saw them moving the body. They dug a hole into a shaft on the side, placed the deceased inside, and then contacted the Red Cross as if they had 'just discovered' the body," one reservist told Arutz Sheva.

The soldier, who requested anonymity, stated that the event occurred in full view of IDF forces stationed nearby. "It was a staged production. They wanted the Red Cross to capture the moment of 'discovering' the body to create the false impression that they are honoring the ceasefire agreement."