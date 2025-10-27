IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir on Monday convened an operational forum attended by all commanders of operational units ranked LTC and above, along with the senior command forum of the IDF.

The forum is convening for the first time since the Chief of the General Staff assumed his position, against the backdrop of changes in the operational situation in the Gaza Strip, two years of ongoing ground operations, and the continuous process of strengthening the foundations and routines currently being implemented in the IDF.

During the conference, a discussion with the Minister of Defense will take place, and commanders will be presented with operational and intelligence briefings and data on all arenas by the Head of the Operations Division, the Head of the Research Department, the Commander of the Southern Command, and other commanders.

In addition, a panel will be held with released hostages and bereaved families.

The conference will conclude with a commanders’ discussion and a summary by the Chief of the General Staff.