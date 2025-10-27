The IDF on Monday released new footage from the initial ground incursion into the Gaza Strip during "Swords of Iron," which began exactly two years ago.

The first forces to enter Gaza were combat engineering troops accompanied by tanks from the 401st Armored Brigade. Alongside the released footage, the IDF spokesperson published an illustrative Hebrew-language video depicting the IDF’s operations in Gaza over the past two years.

Among the materials released were segments showing hostage rescue operations within the Strip, as well as close air support provided by the Israeli Air Force to maneuvering ground forces operating in combat zones.

The IDF also published the recorded radio command issued at the time by Golani Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Yair Palai, broadcast as forces began entering Gaza.

“Golani stations, this is Headquarters,” Palai said. “On the Sabbath of Simchat Torah, the enemy launched a merciless attack against innocent civilians. The enemy surprised us-but will be met with sevenfold surprise by the power of the Golani Brigade.”

He continued: “The fighting spirit of the brigade has carried us throughout all of Israel’s wars, in most difficult wars and battles. It is the same spirit shown by our fighters in the fierce combat at outposts and communities in the Gaza Envelope.”

Palai concluded: “Golani Brigade - this is our watch, this is our mission. We will restore the honor of our wounded and fallen comrades and brothers, who fought with self-sacrifice. We have the privilege and the duty to return security to the residents of the Gaza Envelope and to the people of Israel. We are in a war for our very existence, a war for our home. I love you and I trust you. Go out and attack - until victory. Golani Brigade, this is Headquarters. Attack, attack, out.”

Senior Hamas terrorists eliminated in the war IDF spokesperson

