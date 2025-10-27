US immigration authorities detained British commentator Sami Hamdi and revoked his visa, Reuters reported, quoting a Homeland Security official.

The official added that Hamdi would be deported, and not allowed to complete his speaking tour in the United States.

Hamdi had spoken at an event for the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in California and was scheduled to speak at a CAIR event in Florida, the group said.

“Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted on X, adding that ICE has Hamdi in custody.

Reuters added that conservative figures have urged the Trump administration to expel Hamdi.

Responding to Hamdi's detention, CAIR issued a statement, saying, “Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech.”