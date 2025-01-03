The local mosque of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist who murdered 14 people and injured dozens more in a ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day has instructed its congregants to refer any inquiry by FBI officials to CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

On Wednesday, soon after Jabbar's identity became known, the Masjid Bilal mosque in Houston Texas sent out a message to its congregants saying, “If anyone is contacted by the media, it is very important that you do not respond. If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR and ISGH.”

“It is crucial that we stay united at this time as we condemn these terrible acts,” it added.

ISGH refers to the Islamic Society of Greater Houston. The mosque is located within walking distance of Jabbar's trailer home, though it is not currently known if he attended the mosque.

Inside Jabbar's trailer, authorities found a Quaran open to Verse 9:111, which states, “They fight in Allah’s cause, and slay and are slain; a promise binding," which describes the responsibility of Muslims to kill Allah's enemies and be willing to die in the attempt, the New York Post reported. In addition, a bomb-making workbench and numerous chemical bottles were found in the trailer.

CAIR has faced accusations of antisemitism and support for terrorism. In November, 2023, CAIR executive director and co-founder Nihad Awad stated that the Hamas massacre of over 1,200 people on October 7 made him "happy."

During a speech at the 16th Annual Convention for Palestine on October 7, Awad said: “The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on Oct. 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land and walk free into their land that they were not free to walk in.”

“And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense — have the right to defend themselves. And yes, Israel as an occupying power does not have that right to self-defense,” he added.

He went on to engage in antisemitic tropes about Jews controlling America. “AIPAC and its affiliates have been controlling the United States government and the United States Congress. And if someone says, ‘Oh, Nihad Awad said this about the Congress,’ I tell you, ‘Yes, I say it today, and I will say it tomorrow — unless we free Congress, we will not be able to free Palestine.’”

The White House severed tied with CAIR following Awad's speech.