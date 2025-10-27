Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas issued a formal decree Sunday outlining the succession process should the chairman’s position become vacant.

According to the official PA news agency Wafa, deputy chairman Hussein al-Sheikh will temporarily assume leadership of the PA in the absence of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

The decree stipulates that al-Sheikh’s interim term would last up to 90 days, during which direct elections must be held to select a new chairman, in accordance with Palestinian election law.

If elections cannot be held within the designated period due to exceptional circumstances, the Palestinian Central Council may authorize a one-time extension, the decree says.