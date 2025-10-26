The Jerusalem District Court ruled on Sunday to release four defendants to house arrest who were accused of setting trash bins on fire outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

However, at the request of the police and the prosecution, the release was delayed until Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to allow the State time to consider appealing the decision to the Supreme Court.

The defendants are Amos Doron, Shmuel Reuveni, Eyal Giller, and Mark Foigel, with the latter identified in the indictment as the “organizer of the arsonists.”

The four were charged with igniting trash bins during a protest near the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem.

Judge Mordechai Burstein rejected the prosecution’s claim that the defendants pose an increased danger due to the ideological nature of their actions. In his decision, he wrote: “During the hearing, I noted the difficulty posed by ideological criminality, but the probation service found that, in light of the overall circumstances and personal profiles, the risk of reoffending can be mitigated. Even if the acts were ideologically motivated, it appears the respondents have learned their lesson and will not repeat them.”

The judge also noted significant developments since the previous hearing: “Probation reports have been submitted recommending the respondents' release, and as is known, the court does not easily diverge from the probation service's recommendations. Additionally, the living and deceased hostages have been returned, the war has ended, and other suspects have been arrested, and thus the risk of obstruction of justice has been reduced.”